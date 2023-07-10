Sean Hingorani Suspended for 1 Race

Sean Hingorani has been suspended for the next race on the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East schedule and has been placed on probation for the remainder of the season, ARCA announced July 10.

Hingorani will not compete as scheduled in the No. 15 for Venturini Motorsports at Iowa Speedway this weekend.

The Iowa event is the fifth race of the East season. Series officials award 50-point bonuses to competitors who compete in said five races. As a result of his suspension, Hingorani is ineligible to receive the 50-point bonus.

It's been confirmed to @Frontstretch by @ChasKrall that Sean Hingorani's suspension from the @ARCA_Racing race at @iowaspeedway will indeed make him ineligible for the first 50-point bonus of the #ARCAEast season. As a result, Hingorani's championship chances are likely over. — Mark Kristl (@MarkKristl) July 10, 2023

The suspension is a result of an on-track incident at the Zinsser SmartCoat 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 7. Hingorani made contact with Venturini teammate Dean Thompson on the final lap of the race in what was ruled as purposeful retaliation for contact earlier in the race.

At the time of the altercation Thompson was running second and Hingorani was in 12th, the last car on the lead lap. Tyler Ankrum won the race.

Hingorani is running full time for Venturini in ARCA East and the ARCA Menards Series West, plus a part-time main-series ARCA schedule. He has three top fives and four top 10s in the East season to date and had been third in points. In West, he’s second in points with two wins, two top fives and three top 10s. He also has two top fives and two top 10s in four main-series starts this year.

Venturini has not announced a replacement for Hingorani this weekend.

