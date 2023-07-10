Entry List: 2023 Crayon 301

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for the Crayon 301.

Thirty-six cars will attempt to start the event this weekend, meaning all entries will make the show as long as there are no changes to the list.

Ryan Newman will make his second points-paying start of the year after a 28th-place finish at Darlington Raceway in May. He will once again drive for Rick Ware Racing, but this time he will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford Mustang.

Coverage for the Crayon 301 will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 16 and will air on USA Network.

