Entry List: 2023 Ambetter Health 200

The NASCAR Xfinity Series arrives at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend to run the Ambetter Health 200.

Thirty-nine cars have entered the race, meaning one entry will not make the race, barring any changes.

Joe Graf Jr. will be behind the wheel of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 as part of a five-race schedule with the team. He is away from his usual ride in the No. 38.

Filling in behind the wheel of the No. 38 is Chris Hacker who will attempt his second Xfinity start after running the car at Richmond Raceway.

Kyle Weatherman is in the No. 4 for JD Motorsports after a ride in the No. 36 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last week for DGM Racing.

Rajah Caruth will attempt to qualify into his fifth Xfinity start of the season, once again driving the No. 44 for Alpha Prime Racing, which he last drove to a 25th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Greg Van Alst is back for his second Xfinity appearance following a 36th-place finish at Atlanta after a crash while running the Alpha Prime No. 44. For this event, he will be behind the wheel of the team’s No. 45.

CJ McLaughlin returns in Emerling-Gase Motorsports’ No. 53.

The Nos. 66 and 74 of MBM Motorsports and CHK Racing, both of which skipped Atlanta, are back with Chad Finchum and Dawson Cram, respectively.

Alex Labbe is behind the wheel of the DGM No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro.

At the time of the list’s release, both the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing and the No. 35 for EGM are currently TBA.

Coverage for the Ambetter Health 200 will begin, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 and will be broadcast on USA Network.

