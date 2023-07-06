Dale Earnhardt Jr. Adds Homestead to Xfinity Schedule

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has added a second race to his 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.

Earnhardt tweeted July 6 that he will be competing in the Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 21, driving his own No. 88 for JR Motorsports, with Bass Pro Shops as the sponsor.

Earnhardt is also scheduled to run the Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 15. While he has made at least one start in the series every year since 2001, this will mark the first time he has made more than one in a season since 2017.

Earnhardt is a 24-time winner in the Xfinity Series, with his last win coming at Richmond Raceway in 2016.

The Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway gets underway at 3 p.m. ET, on Saturday, Oct. 21. Catch Earnhardt in action live on USA Network and MRN.

