Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On the debut episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen, Josh Berry joins the program to talk about his 2023 season. He discusses what has been missing from his NASCAR Xfinity Series season, what is been like being a crew chief on a late model team for Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as well as what he needs to improve on to get his first win of the season.
Nolen is then joined by Dalton Hopkins to dive into the Chicago street course and the NASCAR Cup Series’ surprise winner, Shane van Gisbergen. Nolen and Hopkins also cover the NBC ratings and whether NASCAR should go back to Chicago at all.
Stephen Stumpf also joins the program for his weekly segment, Stephen’s Sizzling Stats.
Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
About the author
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.