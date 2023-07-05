Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Atlanta

After a wet, historic and entertaining inaugural race on the streets of Chicago, NASCAR heads just south of Atlanta for NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series action.

The spring weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway did not disappoint, and it proved the A-Town can draw the stars to the high banks of the 1.5-mile track. Let’s see who will be on hand this weekend.

TV Broadcast: The Cup broadcast shifts from NBC to the USA Network this weekend, with coverage at 7 p.m. ET on July 9. The Xfinity race will also be on USA on July 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Grand Marshal: NASCAR Hall of Fame owner and former driver Richard Childress will give the command to fire the engines for the Quaker State 400. Richard Childress Racing has nine Cup wins at Atlanta and 15 overall, including the spring Xfinity race with Austin Hill.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: While it isn’t exactly the pace car, fans will get a treat this weekend as Kevin Harvick‘s 2001 winning car at Atlanta will lead the Cup field prior to the green. Harvick drove the car to his first career win, edging out Jeff Gordon for the victory just weeks after the death of Dale Earnhardt. Childress, who was the car owner of Harvick’s No. 29, will drive the car.

Pre-race Concert: Andy Grammer will perform the pre-race concert prior to the Quaker State 400.

Race Day Live: The Race Day revival with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts returns this weekend on July 9. It is the third show this year, after the duo hosted it at Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

