Ernie Francis Jr. Running Lucas Oil SRX Race

Ernie Francis Jr. will compete in the Superstar Racing Experience event at Lucas Oil Speedway on July 17, SRX announced July 5.

Francis competed in SRX events in both 2021 and 2022, winning at Lucas Oil Raceway in 2021.

He currently competes in the Indy NXT Series.

“SRX is always a blast to compete in.” Francis said in an SRX release. “The drivers are some of the best from their distinct disciplines, and I am excited to put myself to the test on the dirt at Lucas Oil.”

Francis is the fourth part-time driver to be announced for Lucas Oil, following Clint Bowyer, Kenny Wallace and Helio Castroneves.

The SRX season begins on July 13 at Stafford Motor Speedway, with each race of the season starting at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

