Who… should you be talking about after the race?

If you’re a fan of NASCAR history, today was a good day. It was NASCAR’s first Cup Series race on a true street course, the first time a road course ringer has won a Cup race in 50 years and the first time a driver has won his Cup Series debut in 60 years.

Fans love an underdog, and two of them racing for the win on the streets of Chicago made the event a popular one.

Shane van Gisbergen, making his Cup debut in the No. 91, showed why he’s a three-time champion in Australian V8 Supercars. He started third and maintained that top-three spot until the first round of green flag stops, during which he led briefly before pitting for slick tires. He came back on track in second spot, and held on until the caution flew for Noah Gragson’s third encounter with the tire barriers. He lost a few on the restart as the field got more aggressive.

He was one of the drivers that got the short end of a pit strategy game. Several drivers, including Justin Haley, pitted under caution outside the expected pit window, banking on the race being shortened for darkness, which it ultimately was. Van Gisbergen had been racing Christopher Bell for the lead before the pit changeup, but he fell to 18th after his own final stop under caution.

From there, van Gisbergen put on a masterclass in street racing. He avoided damage in a multi-car pileup that damaged several cars, including Bell’s. He then stalked his way through the pack past the drivers who had come out on top in the earlier pit gamble.

He picked them off one by one, up to second-place Chase Elliott. Just after he got by Elliott and was about to make a move on Haley, the caution flew again, but van Gisbergen easily took care of leader Haley, who put up a solid fight on older tires. Haley had one more chance when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun into the tires, but van Gisbergen nailed the restart and drove away from Haley, who finished second.

With the victory, van Gisbergen became the first driver in Cup since 1973 – when Mark Donohue won at Riverside Raceway – to win as a road course ringer and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win in his first Cup start.

SHANE VAN BURNOUT #NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/alM35eVytf — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 3, 2023

Van Gisbergen hinted that he’d be interested in a full time Cup ride in 2025, which might be perfect timing if Justin Marks decides that Trackhouse Racing is due for an expansion. Everything Marks has touched so far has turned into trophies, if not gold, and adding SVG to the fold might be another winning move.

And don’t forget Haley. While he fell short of the win, Haley showed he could race with the best of them, holding off road-course ace Elliott and the rest of the field for 23 laps before van Gisbergen got by, and he held the rest of them off for the final nine laps as well. Haley is a talented driver who hasn’t quite had the opportunity to be consistently competitive. But he’s a very good superspeedway driver, and with momentum on his side and Atlanta next on the docket, he could find victory lane again soon.

Justin Haley had 20 minutes of simulator time for this race at 9 p.m. on Thursday night. That's it. He wrecked yesterday. He re-wrapped half of the car himself last night after the damage. And he finished second today in his first street race after starting last. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 3, 2023

What… is the big question leaving this race in the rearview?

The race had a lot to live up to. NASCAR had hyped it up more than any race in recent memory other than maybe the Daytona 500, and there are implications for the future. The current deal with Chicago officials is for two more races, in 2024 and 2025, but should NASCAR continue street racing after the deal is up?

It’s certainly true that temporary street courses could bring NASCAR to some markets without permanent tracks. But that doesn’t mean every city could or would want to host an event, and not every city has the right configuration of wide enough streets to make it happen.

Also, how good was the racing, really? Yes, the wet weather meant we didn’t get the best picture of how it played out, but there wasn’t a lot of passing zones, and the racecar has struggled on flat tracks and road courses. It was a good race, but the slipping and sliding in the wet made it more interesting than it would have been in the dry. A lot of the actual racing was average; van Gisburgen’s late charge and racing Haley for the win gave it a storybook ending. That’s not a bad thing, because it’ll make people remember a race that NASCAR desperately wanted to be memorable.

Street racing is a fun diversion, but maybe it’s time to get the car right on the known tracks before adding new ones. And when NASCAR does get to that point, there are better tracks to add than a street course. Short tracks should be first on that list, particularly North Wilkesboro Speedway. Because of a lack of short tracks, NASCAR resorted to more road courses, but if a deal can be done to add Nashville Fairgrounds and if the mile at Rockingham Speedway can be resurrected again, those should take priority over road and street courses. Three or four road races is enough.

Where… did the other key players wind up?

Pole winner Denny Hamlin was vocal before the race, questioning whether NASCAR should have started on the wet track. His concern wasn’t unfounded, as several cars spun during the opening laps … including Hamlin. He slid into the turn 2 tie barrier, but was able to continue.

We cannot control god. What we can control is our decisions and reactions to unforeseen circumstances. Please @NASCAR . Do not do this. We have too much positive momentum around this weekend to change the narrative now. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 2, 2023

After his misadventure, Hamlin wasn’t much of a factor. Another spin relegated him to deeper in the field, but he rallied back to eleventh, taking advantage of the late cautions.

Defending Cup Champ Joey Logano started ninth but fell back early on. He was running mid-pack for much of the early going, but he was one of the drivers who gambled on pit strategy, coming in early and banking on NASCAR calling the race early. When they did, another caution and round of stops for most of the field left him in the top five. Logano made it through a couple of close calls when Jensen Button spun in front of him coming to pit road, and later when a William Byron spin led to a bottleneck and then a full-on traffic jam. Logano didn’t take home any stage points, but he finished a respectable eighth.

Former F1 champion Jenson Button had a solid start to the day, running inside the top 10 early. He maintained that position until he was spun while trying to reach pit road for the first stop of the day. He fell back late in the race after a couple of close calls and finished 21st.

When… was the moment of truth?

What made the finish memorable wasn’t really the racing itself, though van Gisbergen’s final charge for the lead and Haley’s tenacious attempt at a comeback was exciting to watch.

What made it memorable was who was battling for that win. Though van Gisbergen is an accomplished racer and in a very good car with Trackhouse, he was an underdog. Road course ringers don’t often win, as the 50-year gap between Donohue’s win and van Gisbergen’s shows. Haley’s Kaulig Racing team isn’t quite a weekly Cup contender yet.

Had the same battle taken place between, say, Elliott and Kyle Larson, people wouldn’t be talking about the race after Monday morning at the water cooler.

NASCAR’s about people as much as it is machines. Because of the people involved, fans will remember this race. That’s great for NASCAR in the short term.

In the long term, though, the racing every week has to be compelling enough to make people talk no matter who’s winning. This weekend was ultimately successful, but it was two drivers away from just another Sunday.

Why… should you be paying attention this week?

If you liked the early chaos in Chicago, then the next race might be right up your alley as the Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Part intermediate, part tiny superspeedway, Atlanta has provided its share of chaos in the last couple of years since its reconfiguration.

This spring’s race was tamer than the events last season, but look for the intensity to ramp up. Not only will the track be slicker in the heat of summer, but with the playoffs getting closer and chances to earn a spot dwindling, the stakes will be high.

Atlanta is a track where a driver could make an unexpected play for a playoff spot. Drivers like Haley or Corey LaJoie who excel on super speedways could steal a win, especially if things get wild and they bide their time.

How… do you react when there are no words?

You react with your heart. The outpouring of care for Chandra and Jimmie Johnson and their family after the tragic loss of Chandra’s parents and nephew last week is the very best of NASCAR. It’s why the NASCAR community is family. It’s the good in a terrible situation.

Continued thoughts go out to the Johnson family in the coming days and weeks.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article