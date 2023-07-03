Exactly one race into his NASCAR Cup Series career, Shane van Gisbergen already has a win to his name. The driver of the No. 91 took home a victory in his first career start, driving his Trackhouse machine to the front late at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday (July 2) following torrential rain.

Adam Cheek is joined by on-site reporters Michael Massie and Bryan Nolen to break down the historic triumph, what doors it opens for other Project 91 participants, their takes on the race itself and more.

