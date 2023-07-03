Entry List: 2023 Alsco Uniforms 250

NASCAR kicks off its Georgia weekend with the Alsco Uniforms 250. This brings the NASCAR Xfinity Series back to the high banks and narrow straights of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Thirty-nine cars have entered the race, so barring any changes to the list, one car will not make the show.

Garrett Smithley is back in the No. 4 for JD Motorsports.

Mason Massey makes his second Xfinity appearance of the season and will return to the No. 08 for SS-Green Light Racing.

The No. 07, the other SSGLR entry, will be driven by Mason Maggio, who is making his third appearance of the season and his first for SSGLR.

Greg Van Alst has been tapped to drive the No. 44 for Alpha Prime Racing. Should he qualify, it will mark his first start in one of NASCAR’s top-three divisions.

Akinori Ogata will attempt his first Xfinity Series start since 2022 and will pilot the No. 53 Chevrolet for Emerling-Gase Motorsports. EGM’s No. 35 is entered but a driver has not been announced.

Chad Finchum is back in the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports.

Josh Bilicki returns to the Xfinity Series after running the Chicago street course in the Cup Series last weekend, this time in the No. 91 for DGM Racing.

As usual, a couple of NASCAR Cup Series drivers have elected to run in Xfinity this weekend. Ty Gibbs will return to the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 and Justin Haley will pilot the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing.

Coverage for the Alsco Uniforms 250 will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8 and will air on USA Network.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article