Shane van Gisbergen Shocks the World With NASCAR Chicago Street Race Win

The NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural event on the streets of Chicago is a chaotic tale of three races on Sunday (July 2).

The race before the racing surface was dry, the race after the track was somewhat dry and the race after NASCAR decided to shorten the race by 25 laps due to the threat of darkness. Toward the end, it was Justin Haley leading the race after pit strategy fell in his favor.

But Shane van Gisbergen would not be denied. The three-time Australian Supercar Champion charged through the field to be the very first driver in 60 years to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in his very first start.

When asked by NBC Sports if he thought it was possible, van Gisbergen smiled and replied “No of course not but you always dream of that. Thank you so much to the Trackhouse team, Enhance Health and Project 91. Man what an experience with the crowd out here. This was so cool, it’s what you dream of. Hopefully I can come and do more.”

“The racing was good, and everyone was respectful. It was tough but a lot of fun.”

'@shanevg97 wasn't satisfied with just one burnout!



Congrats to the FIRST @NASCARChicago Cup winner! pic.twitter.com/FMoCI6bKfK — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 3, 2023

The aforementioned Haley and Chase Elliott finished second and third. Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

“It was tough, I put it in the tire barrier yesterday, and we stayed up all night and I stayed with the guys in the rain and we re-wrapped it and put a new body on it…” Haley told NBC Sports. “Congrats to Project 91, it sucks obviously where we are right now and we aren’t in a position to win every week and coming that close obviously is not what you want. Just really proud of everyone of Kaulig Racing. What an awesome event. Can’t wait to come back next year.”

In fact Haley and Elliott both had problems yesterday, with Elliott having to go to backup car. As for the driver of the No. 9, he told MRN, “(Shane van Gisbergen) is going to go home and tell all of his friends how bad we are.”

Chase Elliott on MRN: "(Shane van Gisbergen) is going to go home and tell all of his friends how bad we are." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 3, 2023

Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs and Chris Buescher rounded out the top 10.

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell, who won stage one and stage two, found themselves in massive trouble after NASCAR announced the race was going to be shortened. They never recovered and finished outside the top 15.

Polesitter Denny Hamlin made a mistake early in the race and finished 11th for his trouble. 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button finished 21st after he made a mistake trying to pit early in the race.

There were several memorable moments from the history making event. Noah Gragson crashed in turn 6 numerous times. Kyle Busch lost control and drove head on into the tire barriers where he got stuck … and amazingly continued to finish in the top five. On lap 50, William Byron had trouble exiting a turn and Corey Lajoie and Kevin Harvick made contact, resulting in a traffic jam on lap 50 that cost several contenders including Reddick and Bell.



The very first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history will be talked about for decades to come. Full results are in the link below.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (July 9). Coverage begins on USA Network, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio at 7 p.m. ET.

