Cole Custer Wins Xfinity Series Pole for Chicago Street Race

Cole Custer ran one lap in the final round of qualifying, as he felt he was going to crash on lap two. The good news, that one lap got Custer the pole for the first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Circuit.

Custer’s lap of 87.590 M.P.H edged out Sheldon Creed. However, Creed crashed on the last lap of qualifying, which will cause him to start in the back for the race. John Hunter Nemechek qualified third, Connor Mosack, also driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, qualified fourth and Austin Hill Fifth.

An impressive lap from Stone Cole! @ColeCuster wins the pole for today's race at @NASCARChicago! pic.twitter.com/P4emdQjgjA — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 1, 2023

Justin Allgaier qualified sixth, Brett Moffitt, Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric and Parker Kligerman rounded out the top 10.

Sheldon was pushing so hard in that final round! pic.twitter.com/uj6TDOFC5I — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 1, 2023

Custer ran the fastest lap in Group A qualifying. Creed was fastest in Group B and overall in group qualifying.

During the 50-minute practice session. Nemechek spun and made slight contact with the tire barrier in turn 2. Miguel Paludo spun in turn 1, he was able to continue. Josh Williams lost a battery in turn 12 bringing out a red flag.

Spencer Pumpelly crashed into the tire barriers in turn 4 during Group A qualifying causing damage to the rear of the car. During Group B qualifying, Dexter Bean spun and while trying to turn his car around, he drove backwards on the track, and Sam Mayer crashed avoiding Bean causing heavy damage.

43 cars attempted to make 38 spots. Bean, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joey Gase, Dawson Cram and Dexter Stacey failed to make the race.

The green flag has been moved up and is expected to wave just after 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.

