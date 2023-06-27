Jimmie Johnson Withdraws From Chicago

Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club have elected to withdraw the No. 84 NASCAR Cup Series entry for this weekend’s race at the Chicago street course.

While the release did not specify why Johnson withdrew from the race and said that no further statements would be made.

Earlier June 27, TMZ reported that Johnson’s wife Chandra’s parents had died in what it referred to as a “murder-suicide.”

Johnson was set to make his fourth start of the season in the No. 84, with previous starts at Daytona International Speedway, Circuit of the Americas and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

His best finish of the year came at Daytona, where he finished 31st.

