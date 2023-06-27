On this week’s episode on the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and the returning Dalton Hopkins are joined by CBS Sports NASCAR writer Steven Taranto to give their thoughts on how the Chicago Street Course race will go.

The guys also debate — given the struggles of the Next Gen car on short tracks — if Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is the right choice over Nashville Superspeedway.

They also discuss whether Stewart-Haas Racing needs a reshuffle after its recent struggles.

Also, the group reacted to Ryan Blaney hitting a concrete wall (it even inspired a song) and gave their choices of where they wanted a NASCAR street course race.

Listen on all platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article