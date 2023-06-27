Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: Is Chicago Going To Be a Failure?

Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie

On this week’s episode on the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and the returning Dalton Hopkins are joined by CBS Sports NASCAR writer Steven Taranto to give their thoughts on how the Chicago Street Course race will go.

The guys also debate — given the struggles of the Next Gen car on short tracks — if Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is the right choice over Nashville Superspeedway.

They also discuss whether Stewart-Haas Racing needs a reshuffle after its recent struggles.

Also, the group reacted to Ryan Blaney hitting a concrete wall (it even inspired a song) and gave their choices of where they wanted a NASCAR street course race.

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

