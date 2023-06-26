It took a while for his car to come to life, but Ross Chastain claimed victory from pole at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (June 25).

It was both driver and team’s first triumph of 2023, and Adam Cheek and Dalton Hopkins break down whether this is a turning point for Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series. They also discuss Ryan Blaney‘s violent hit and more from the weekend’s Ally 400 in the Music City.

