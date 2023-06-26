Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
It took a while for his car to come to life, but Ross Chastain claimed victory from pole at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (June 25).
It was both driver and team’s first triumph of 2023, and Adam Cheek and Dalton Hopkins break down whether this is a turning point for Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series. They also discuss Ryan Blaney‘s violent hit and more from the weekend’s Ally 400 in the Music City.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.
About the author
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.