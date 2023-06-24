Ross Chastain Wins 1st Career Pole for Nashville Cup Race

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing Team won their first career poles as a driver and team, respectively on Saturday (June 24) at Nashville Superspeedway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400. Chastain’s lap was over two-tenths of a second faster than Tyler Reddick, who will start on the outside of the front row.

“It’s so much bigger than one race or just getting first pit stall and everything for Nashville. Where Trackhouse was born and started out of Broadway with Tootsies and Justin (Marks, owner) and everybody.” said an emotional Chastain after his pole-winning lap to NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. “Just personally so much agony in qualifying my entire life; I’ve never tied together laps like the car was capable of and always left time out there.

“Just to back up my time from round one to round two was my goal. Just a lot of personal validation that the things we are doing are right.”

Justin Haley will start third, a career best for him at the Cup level. Joey Logano was the fastest Ford in fourth while William Byron rounded out the top five in a Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Sonoma Raceway winner Martin Truex Jr. qualified sixth, with Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez completing the top 10.

Suarez was quickest in Group A qualifying while Wallace ran the fastest lap during the Group B session. However, both spun in turn 4 during their runs in the final round. Suarez hit the wall on the exit of the corner, severely crippling his No. 99 Chevrolet while Wallace was able to save his car with no damage.

.@jumpman23 looks on as his driver Bubba Wallace spins while making a run for the pole.#NASCAR #Ally400 pic.twitter.com/z3CEQr7DtF — Dalton Hopkins (@PitLaneLT) June 24, 2023

Suarez confirmed after his run that he’ll need to go to a backup car and start in the rear of the field. Corey LaJoie also spun and hit the wall in the same turn during his attempt.

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (June 25) at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

