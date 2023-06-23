Nick Sanchez Wins Pole for Truck Race at Nashville

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Nick Sanchez secured the pole for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23. He’ll lead the way for the Rackley Roofing 200 in his No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet after posting a 161.915 mph speed in qualifying.

Sanchez grabbed his third pole of the season in his rookie 2023 campaign; he’s still seeking his first career Truck Series win.

Bayley Currey qualified a career-best second and starts on the front row next to Sanchez, while Rajah Caruth and Corey Heim make up the second row. Tanner Gray from the TRICON Toyota team rounds out the top-five starters.

World Wide Technology Raceway winner Grant Enfinger will begin the race from sixth, and Carson Hocevar, who was fastest in practice, starts seventh. Zane Smith sits eighth, Daniel Dye ninth while Taylor Gray completes the top 10.

Dean Thompson had a starter issue and did not make a lap in qualifying. He’ll start last in his No. 5 TRICON Toyota.

Trey Hutchens was the lone DNQ for the race in his family-owned No. 14 Chevrolet. The No. 90 driven by Justin Carroll withdrew from the event earlier this week.

The Rackley Roofing 200 airs at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

