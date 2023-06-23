Corvette Racing By Pratt Miller Motorsports To Field 2 Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs In 2024

Chevrolet announced Friday (June 23) at Watkins Glen International that they will supporting a two-car effort in 2024 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD Pro class with the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R. This team, which will be known as Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports, will effectively serve as the replacement for Corvette Racing, which will conclude at the end of 2023.

Pratt & Miller currently runs Corvette Racing and has done so since 1999. However, that was a full factory effort bankrolled by General Motors. Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports will be a factory-supported operation that would need to be buttressed by additional sponsorship.

No drivers have been announced for the new Corvette Racing with Pratt Miller Motorsports program as of yet. That announcement will come soon.

“It makes sense to have Corvette Racing with Pratt Miller Motorsports lead the competition element of the Z06 GT3.R program in the GTD Pro championship starting in 2024,” stated Christie Bagne, program manager for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. “We couldn’t have a better representative than the same group that has been part of the development, build and testing processes for our new Corvette racecar. The learnings we will take from testing and competition will flow to our other Z06 GT3.R customer teams to ensure that the Corvette brand is a championship contender around the world.”

As of right now, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is currently undergoing homologation testing in Europe. To this point, it has run for over 5500 miles in private testing at a variety of different venues.

“This is an exciting time for everyone at Pratt Miller,” said Brandon Widmer, Pratt Miller’s vice president, motorsports. “We’ve experienced a lot of successes, race wins and championships with Chevrolet through the Corvette Racing program. Now we move into the GT3 era. Everyone is pleased with the progress of our testing and development programs, and new car builds are under way.

“

“We’re appreciative of the decades-long relationship with Chevrolet. Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports is looking forward to continue showing our expertise in race operations and management to our fans, our commercial partners and new prospects as we go forward.”

As of now, there are no officially announced customer Corvettes, either in North America, or overseas. However, there will be one more team that will be racing the Corvette Z06 GT3.R in IMSA that will be announced in the coming weeks. That team could potentially race in GTD Pro as well, but will likely be in the GTD class.

In addition, other teams outside of IMSA will announce their 2024 program with the new Corvette as well. That could possibly include an effort in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s new LMGT3 class.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article