Justin Marks Returning to Xfinity With Kaulig at Chicago

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing to drive its No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for the inaugural Chicago street course race, Kaulig announced June 20.

Marks, whose lone win in the Xfinity Series came at a rain-soaked Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2016, will attempt to qualify in his first race since 2018’s Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL race and his 36th career start.

He has also accrued three top fives and seven top 10s in his career.

Marks will bring a familiar Trackhouse partner in Jockey to sponsor the entry.

“It’s very difficult to retire as a racecar driver,” Marks said in a team release. “I’ve got a lot of experience on street course so when NASCAR announced it was going to Chicago, I just felt like I really had to be a part of that experience.

“We have a great relationship with Kaulig racing through our pit crew department and being a fellow Chevrolet team, so making my return to racing with the team just felt right. Jockey coming on board makes it even more enticing to run well in Chicago.”

Marks last ran a national series event in 2022, finishing 31st in the Mid-Ohio NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race for Niece Motorsports.

Kaulig’s No. 10 currently sits fifth in the owner points standings, 62 points behind the leader, and has won twice this season.

The Xfinity Series will compete for the first time at Chicago with the Loop 121 on July 1 at 5 p.m. ET. USA Network will televise the event.

