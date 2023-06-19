Entry List: 2023 Tennessee Lottery 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will journey to Nashville Superspeedway this week for the Tennessee Lottery 250.

Forty-one cars have entered the race, meaning three cars will not make the race barring any changes.

As usual, several NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be dipping down this weekend. Ty Dillon will run the No. 4 car for JD Motorsports, AJ Allmendinger is once again back in the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing and Ty Gibbs will pilot the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Mason Massey will attempt his first Xfinity race of the year in the No. 08 for SS-Green Light Racing.

CJ McLaughlin will attempt to run his fifth race of the season in the No. 53 for Emerling Gase Motorsports.

Chad Finchum will be behind the wheel of the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports, making his first start since Martinsville last season.

Dawson Cram will be attempting is fourth start of the season, once again returning to the CHK Racing No. 74.

Chad Chastain will be attempting his third Xfinity start this weekend, driving the No. 91 for DGM Racing.

Several NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers will also be attempting this race. Zane Smith will jump up and drive the No. 28 for RSS Racing, making his first Xfinity start since Dover Motor Speedway in 2021. Carson Hocevar will also be attempting this event and will once again pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77.

The Emerling Gase Motorsports’ No. 35 is currently listed as TBA.

Coverage for the Tennessee Lottery 250 will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 24 and will air on USA Network.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article