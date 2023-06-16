Matt Mills Slated for 2 KBM Truck Starts

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Matt Mills will drive the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for Kyle Busch Motorsports for two races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, KBM announced June 16.

The first will come at Richmond Raceway July 29, followed by The Milwaukee Mile Aug. 27.

He will carry primary sponsorship from JF Electric.

“I’m really excited that KBM is providing me with an opportunity to showcase my abilities driving two races in the No. 51 Silverado,” Mills said in a team release. “It makes it even more exciting that Richmond is the first race because I was born about an hour from there, and I’ve had some strong runs there in the Xfinity Series, so I couldn’t think of a better track to make my KBM debut at. J.F. Electric has been a long-time supporter, and this wouldn’t be possible without them, Utilitra and Thompson Electric.”

Mills has made 19 Truck starts in his seven-year NASCAR career, with four coming this season. He has a best finish of 15th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022.

In 2023, he’s driven multiple races for Young’s Motorsports.

Mills will get his first opportunity with KBM July 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Richmond for the Worldwide Express 250. Coverage for the race will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article