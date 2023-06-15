Conor Daly Running Mid-Ohio for Niece

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Conor Daly will drive the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race for Niece Motorsports, Niece announced June 15.

Daly is piloting the No. 41 with sponsorship from Worldwide Express and Unishippers.

“I can’t wait to work with everyone at Niece Motorsports again,” Daly said in a team release. “Even though we’ve only done a few races together, it feels like I’m part of their family. I have a lot of respect for Al Niece and the supportive partners of the team like Unishippers and Worldwide Express.

“It means a lot to get to represent for them as well as Chevrolet. Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite tracks and with the experience I have there I think it will be really beneficial in getting me up to speed quickly.”

The race marks Daly’s first Truck appearance of 2023. He last drove in the series in 2021, finishing 40th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Niece.

He also raced for the team at Vegas in 2020, finishing 18th.

Daly has made two NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2023 for The Money Team Racing, with a best finish of 29th in the Daytona 500.

He began the year full time in the NTT IndyCar Series for Ed Carpenter Racing but recently parted ways with the organization.

