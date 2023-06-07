Conor Daly, ECR Parting Ways

Ed Carpenter Racing and Conor Daly have mutually agreed to part ways in the NTT IndyCar Series, ECR announced June 7.

Daly has competed in the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet since 2020, making 46 starts for team owner Ed Carpenter. His best finish with ECR was a fifth-place result in the Indianapolis Grand Prix a year ago.

“This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner because I respect Conor and know what he means to INDYCAR and its fans,” Carpenter said in a team release. “Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year, and despite making technical changes and investments in the offseason, 2023 has been extremely challenging.

“I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness. We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

In seven starts this season, Daly had a best finish of eighth in the Indianapolis 500. In 104 career starts, he has recorded one podium finish, coming in 2016.

“Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank ECR for the past three and a half seasons,” Daly said. “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me – past, present and into the future. I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await, and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride.”

ECR said that the No. 20 team will continue to run full time, with a driver announcement for Road America coming soon.

