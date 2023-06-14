Ty Dillon Pairs With RAZE for 6 Races

RAZE Energy returns to Spire Motorsports as a primary sponsor for six races in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series, Spire announced June 14.

RAZE will be featured on Ty Dillon‘s No. 77 Chevrolet in those six races.

“Everyone at Spire Motorsports is looking forward to welcoming RAZE Energy back for another season and introduce NASCAR fans to RAZE Tea and RAZE Energy shots,” Dillon said in a team release. “The team at RAZE has done a great job with the paint schemes and the car is going to look incredible on some of my favorite racetracks.

“Our No. 77 team is gaining on it and getting a little better every week so we’ll keep working hard and hopefully turn in some solid finishes.”

The energy drink brand sponsored Dillon’s teammate Corey LaJoie in four races during the 2022 season.

Dillon’s car will feature RAZE when the NASCAR Cup Series returns from the off-week at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25. Additional races include Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Darlington Raceway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Welcome, N.C., native currently sits 32nd in the points standings in his first season with Spire with a best finish of 14th at Talladega Superspeedway.

