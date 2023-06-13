Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Tom Bowles discuss if Chase Elliott has lost his title as the best road course racer in NASCAR.
The guys are joined by special guest George Balfanz Jr., tire changer for Jeffrey Earnhardt in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lawless Alan in the Craftsman Truck Series and Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series. They talk about the recent major penalties with the Next Gen car and if NASCAR is trying to get rid of the “gray area.” They also get into the process following tires getting loose on pit road like this past weekend at Sonoma Raceway.
Plus, the guys look ahead to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and whether Bristol Motor Speedway will get two dates next year or not. Also, Lyle, Massie and Bowles draft their dream broadcast teams.
