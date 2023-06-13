On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Tom Bowles discuss if Chase Elliott has lost his title as the best road course racer in NASCAR.

The guys are joined by special guest George Balfanz Jr., tire changer for Jeffrey Earnhardt in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lawless Alan in the Craftsman Truck Series and Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series. They talk about the recent major penalties with the Next Gen car and if NASCAR is trying to get rid of the “gray area.” They also get into the process following tires getting loose on pit road like this past weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Plus, the guys look ahead to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and whether Bristol Motor Speedway will get two dates next year or not. Also, Lyle, Massie and Bowles draft their dream broadcast teams.

Listen on all platforms.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Tom Bowles The author of Did You Notice? (Wednesdays) Tom spends his time overseeing Frontstretch’s 40+ staff members as its majority owner and Editor-in-Chief. Based outside Philadelphia, Bowles is a two-time Emmy winner in NASCAR television and has worked in racing production with FOX, TNT, and ESPN while appearing on-air for SIRIUS XM Radio and FOX Sports 1's former show, the Crowd Goes Wild. He most recently consulted with SRX Racing, helping manage cutting-edge technology and graphics that appeared on their CBS broadcasts during 2021 and 2022. You can find Tom’s writing here, at CBSSports.com and Athlonsports.com, where he’s been an editorial consultant for the annual racing magazine for 15 years. Michael Massie Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies. Michael Massie https://frontstretch.com/author/mmassie/ Happy Hour: Is Chase Elliott No Longer the Best Road Course Racer in NASCAR?

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article