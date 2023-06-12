Race Weekend Central
Martin Truex Jr., Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series, Win

Photo: Danny Peters

Stock Car Scoop: Does Martin Truex Jr.’s Sonoma Win Provide Toyota Pre-Break Momentum?

Adam Cheek

Martin Truex Jr. claimed his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Sonoma Raceway and second of 2023 on Sunday (June 11), securing Toyota’s first win in over a month as NASCAR heads into its one-week break ahead of the summer.

Adam Cheek and at-track reporter Danny Peters discuss Truex’s win and what it means for Toyota’s momentum. Also, did the Next Gen car perform better the second time around in wine country? The reporters then transition into their takeaways from the first chunk of the 2023 season with 16 regular season races in the books.

Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

