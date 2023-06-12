Martin Truex Jr. claimed his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Sonoma Raceway and second of 2023 on Sunday (June 11), securing Toyota’s first win in over a month as NASCAR heads into its one-week break ahead of the summer.

Adam Cheek and at-track reporter Danny Peters discuss Truex’s win and what it means for Toyota’s momentum. Also, did the Next Gen car perform better the second time around in wine country? The reporters then transition into their takeaways from the first chunk of the 2023 season with 16 regular season races in the books.

