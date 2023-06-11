Martin Truex Jr. Earns 2nd Win of 2023 With Sonoma Victory

Not even a poorly timed caution that took away his track position could stop Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma Raceway.

The veteran driver of the No. 19 Toyota had the best car on the track Sunday (June 11) and won his second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season at the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

It’s his fourth win at the Southern California road course.

Martin Truex Jr. gets his 4th career win at Sonoma. He talks with @JamieLittleTV. pic.twitter.com/2hFBBj437I — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 11, 2023

Truex had to fend off a strategy play by Chase Elliott and a charging Kyle Busch to seal it, though, and seal it he did. Truex built a three-plus-second lead en route to the checkered flag.

“Just a hats off to my team, James, Jazzy and all the guys,” Truex told FOX Sports. “To be so bad here last year and come back and do that with the same car basically is really unbelievable.

“Just proud of them, we’re having a great year and I feel really good about our team.”

Busch finished second, and Joey Logano, Chris Buescher and Elliott rounded out the top five.

“Just wish we had a little bit more; I tried there really hard at the end to at least try and keep Martin honest,” Busch said. “I felt like I could beat him a little bit on a lap and then I would mess up and he’d beat me by a little more on the next lap, so we were just kind of trading a little bit there but then we was able to pull away.”

AJ Allmendinger finished sixth. Michael McDowell, who was in contention for the win before the final caution, had a bad pit stop and ended seventh.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

Pole sitter Denny Hamlin was the cause of the second and final caution of the day after hitting both the inside and outside wall, and he was the only car not to finish the event.



The only other caution of the day came when Zane Smith’s crew lost a tire from its pit box that rolled out onto pit road at lap 50.

After an off week, the Cup Series returns at Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 25. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and PRN.

