Kyle Larson Wins Pole For Sonoma Xfinity Race

Kyle Larson set a blistering pace in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10, taking the pole in his No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson wasn’t very far off from being a full second faster than runner-up Justin Allgaier.

Larson’s top speed clocked in at 91.393 mph around the famed Southern California road course, while Allgaier ran at a clip of 90.562 mph.

It’s the 2021 Cup Series champion’s sixth career Xfinity Series pole.

Sheldon Creed will roll off third, followed by Larson’s fellow NASCAR Cup Series regulars Aric Almirola and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top five.

Sam Mayer, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Hemric, John Hunter Nemechek and Sammy Smith complete the top 10.

Brennan Poole, Leland Honeyman and Mason Filippi failed to qualify for the 38-car field.

The DoorDash 250 from Sonoma Raceway begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and PRN.

