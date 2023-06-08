Noah Gragson Out at Sonoma, Grant Enfinger to Drive

Noah Gragson will not race at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend, Legacy Motor Club announced June 8.

According to a release, Gragson has been experiencing concussion-like symptoms after a crash last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Grant Enfinger will fill in for Gragson in the No. 42.

“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson said in a joint release. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.”

Added Enfinger: “My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it. I’m happy to help out Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team.”

In 15 starts this year amid his rookie Cup season, Gragson has a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway and is 32nd in points.

Enfinger will make his Cup debut with the start. He previously failed to qualify for a race in 2011.

He has two wins, five top fives and seven top 10s in the Truck Series in 2023, driving for GMS Racing. GMS is owned by Gallagher, a co-owner of Legacy.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article