Race Weekend Central
Carson Hocevar and Corey Lajoie, graphic by Jared Haas

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Grading the Replacements

Jared Haas

Kyle Busch dominated the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, but the storyline coming in was the replacements in the No. 7 and No. 9 car.

How did replacement drivers Carson Hocevar and Corey LaJoie do this weekend?

Also, should Joe Gibbs Racing be worried that Busch has the same number of wins as JGR does this season?

Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

