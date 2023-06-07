Legacy Motor Club’s No. 43 Team Handed L1 Penalty

Legacy Motor Club and the No. 43 team in the NASCAR Cup Series have been levied an L1-level penalty by NASCAR on June 7.

The car, which is driven by Erik Jones, was found with modifications to the greenhouse following the race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last weekend.

As a result, the team has been docked 60 owner and driver points, as well as five playoff points. Crew chief Dave Elenz has been suspended for two races and fined $75,000.

“We have been diligently working with NASCAR regarding the penalty and are working internally to determine the course of action in response,” Joey Cohen said, Legacy Motor Club’s vice president of race operations. “We will announce that decision within the timeframe determined by the NASCAR Rule Book.”

Earlier this season, both the Nos. 24 and 48 teams for Hendrick Motorsports were hit with a penalty regarding the same issue.

The penalty drops Jones to 30th in points, 128 points below the playoffs cut line.

Additionally, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s No. 19 driven by Christian Eckes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was found to have a loose lug nut. Crew chief Charles Denike was fined $2,500.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 truck driven by Chris Hacker had a window net violation. Crew chief Andrew Abbott was fined $5,000 and both the team and driver were docked 25 points.

