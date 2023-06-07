Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Sonoma

NASCAR heads back out West to Sonoma Raceway after visits to World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway this past weekend.

While the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the California road course, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will run its first ever event at the 11-turn track.

While there will be much action on the track, this week’s dignitary lineup is jam packed with star names. See who’s appearing in Sonoma Valley.

FOX Sports Booth: In FOX’s final Cup broadcast of the season, Jamie McMurray will be joining Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth. The seven-time Cup winner finished second at Sonoma in 2004 and led 30 laps from the pole in 2007.

Pre-Race Concert: DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, will be performing electronic dance music in advance of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. O’Neal is a four-time NBA champion and platinum-selling recording artist.

National Anthem: Country music recording artist Tiffany Woys will perform the national anthem for the Cup race. Woys is a native of Sacramento, Calif.

Grand Marshal: Giving the command for Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be comedian and actor Adam Devine. Devine has appeared in several movies including Pitch Perfect.

For the DoorDash 250, Golden State Warriors forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. will give the command for NXS drivers. Baldwin Jr. was a rookie this past season, averaging 3.9 points per game in only 7.3 minutes averaged.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: WWE superstar Braun Strowman will pace the field prior to the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, is a former WWE world champion.

Pre-Race Tribute: Sonoma Raceway will be recognizing Greg Biffle on the stage prior to the Cup race. Biffle won 19 Cup races in his career and titles in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

