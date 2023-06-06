Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Is Kyle Busch Winning the Breakup?

Trey Lyle

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Bryan Nolen talk about Kyle Busch winning the breakup between himself and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Plus, the guys talk about Corey Lajoie‘s performance at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway subbing for Chase Elliott, they take an early deep dive into silly season and they pick sides in the feud between Austin Cindric and Austin Dillon.

