Sheldon Creed Wins Pole for Portland Xfinity Series Race

In what was a dramatic qualifying session, Sheldon Creed scored his first career pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday (June 3) at Portland International Raceway.

Creed’s lap of 95.694 m.p.h. outran Cole Custer in the final round to grab the pole for the race this afternoon. Custer will start second in the race. Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek and Justin Allgaier completed the top five.

How about it, @sheldoncreed!?!



He wins the pole for today's race at @portlandraceway! pic.twitter.com/n2LdC4BGml — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) June 3, 2023

Jordan Taylor, making his Xfinity Series debut for Kaulig Racing, qualified sixth, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Myatt Snider and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top 10.

Hemric was fastest in Group A qualifying, while Chandler Smith was fastest in Group B. Several drivers had issues during qualifying, but there was no major damage to any cars. Stefan Parsons blew a motor during practice.

Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones did not complete a qualifying lap after sustaining damage in practice. They will start at the rear of the field.

You can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series from the Portland Raceway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

