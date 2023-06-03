Kyle Busch Wins Pole for Cup Race at Gateway

Kyle Busch became the eighth different pole winner during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, winning the pole on Saturday (June 3) for the Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Busch’s lap of 137.187 m.p.h. edged out Coca-Cola 600 winner Ryan Blaney for the top spot. The pole is Busch’s first with Richard Childress Racing.

Blaney will start on the outside of front row. Denny Hamlin will start third while Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top five.

2022 winner Joey Logano will start sixth. The best qualifying Hendrick Motorsports car was William Byron in seventh. Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric rounded out the top 10.

All 36 cars made the field. Hamlin was fastest in Group A qualifying while Blaney led Group B.

In the practice session right before qualifying, Brad Keselowski cut a left-rear tire, but he was able to continue with no damage.

Corey Lajoie, who is subbing for the suspended Chase Elliott in the HMS No. 9, scraped the wall in qualifying and will start 30th. Carson Hocevar, who is making his Cup debut in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports entry normally driven by LaJoie, qualified 26th.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway will start on Sunday, June 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

