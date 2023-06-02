Ty Majeski Wins Pole for Gateway Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Ty Majeski, who was the fastest driver in practice at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, continued that momentum into qualifying by putting his Ford F-150 on top of the pylon with a speed of 138.168 mph. This is Majeski’s first pole of the season. He was the only truck to break the 138-mph barrier, as his teammate Ben Rhodes completed the ThorSport Racing front row with a speed of 137.771 mph.

Two-time winner this season Christian Eckes clocked in third. Carson Hocevar, who will make his first career NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Gateway, qualified fourth, and Stewart Friesen, the fastest Toyota, completed the top five.

Zane Smith, Jake Garcia, Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez and Grant Enfinger round out the top 10.

Jesse Love, who will make his first career start by filling in for the ill Corey Heim in the No. 11 Toyota Tundra, slotted himself in 20th position. Love was scheduled to drive the No. 1 entry for TRICON Garage and will be replaced by Toni Breidinger, who finished qualifying in 18th position.

Matt Crafton and Rajah Caruth did not make a lap for qualifying and will start at the tail of the field. They roll off 34th and 35th, respectively.

All 35 of the trucks that entered will compete in the race.

The green flag flies for the Toyota 200 at WWTR Gateway on June 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will provide broadcasting for Saturday’s race.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article