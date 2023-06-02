Race Weekend Central
Landen Lewis Wins ARCA West Pole at Portland

Mark Kristl

Add another point to Landen Lewis’ ARCA Menards Series West series lead. Lewis won the pole for Friday’s (June 2) race at Portland International Raceway.

It’s Lewis’ first pole of the season and the second of his West career.

The driver of the No. 17 finished eighth in his only other start at the 1.967-mile road course.

Lewis captured the pole ahead of Venturini Motorsports driver Sean Hingorani. Hingorani has won back-to-back races to climb to third in the standings.

To gain more experience at Portland in advance of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race there tomorrow, Xfinity regular Cole Custer will start third.

ARCA Menards Series East points leader William Sawalich will start fourth and fellow Xfinity driver Parker Retzlaff starts fifth.

Of the other three drivers competing in double duty at Portland, Riley Herbst will start sixth, Dylan Lupton will start 15th and Kyle Sieg will start 23rd.

After pacing the field in the hourlong practice session earlier on Friday, Todd Souza qualified 11th.

Twenty-four drivers are entered for the 57-lap race so all made the starting lineup.

ARCA West at Portland Qualifying Results

The West competitors will take the green flag for their fourth race of the 2023 season at 8:30 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by FloRacing.

About the author

Frontstretch.com
Website

Mark Kristl joined Frontstretch at the beginning of the 2019 NASCAR season. He is the site's ARCA Menards Series editor. Kristl is also an Eagle Scout and a proud University of Dayton alum.

