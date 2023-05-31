Entry List: 2023 Portland 112

The ARCA Menards Series West returns for the first time since April 22 for the Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway.

Twenty-four cars are included on the entry list for the event.

Several NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate ahead of the NXS race at Portland.

Riley Herbst is set to drive with Jerry Pitts Racing in the No. 5, while Herbst’s NXS teammate Cole Custer will also make his season debut in the No. 55 for High Point Racing.

NXS rookie Parker Retzlaff joins Young’s Motorsports in the No. 02 for his ARCA West debut, while Dylan Lupton will compete in his first ARCA West race since 2021 in the No. 24 for Bill McAnally Racing. Lupton will also compete in the NXS race at Portland for Alpha Prime Racing.

Finally, NXS driver Kyle Sieg partners with Lowden-Jackson Motorsports to run its No. 46.

Davey Magras makes his first appearance of 2023 in self-owned No. 14.

In his second start of the season, William Sawalich will pilot the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Sawalich last competed at Phoenix Raceway and drives full time in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Eric Johnson Jr. kicks off the first race of his part-time stint this weekend with BMR in the No. 19.

Dale Quarterley makes his ARCA West season debut in his No. 32, and Roxali Kamper joins the list of drivers making their debut this weekend, piloting the No. 39 for Last Chance Racing.

Ryan Philpott will make his first ARCA West start of the season in his No. 52, and Oregon native Caleb Shrader teams up with BMR to make his debut in the No. 99.

ARCA West will hit the Portland road course on June 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Live action will be provided by FloRacing, as well as live audio on ARCARacing.com. A delayed version will be televised on CNBC on June 11 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article