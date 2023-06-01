On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Jared Haas to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nolen also airs an interview Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins conducted with Al Niece from Niece Motorsports.

Nolen and Haas then talk about Chase Elliott getting suspended, Corey LaJoie‘s opportunity and give their picks for World Wide Technology Raceway.

Listen here and on your favorite platform.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article