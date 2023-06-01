Race Weekend Central
Al Niece Nolen Podcast

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Podcast: Al Niece on Coming Home From Vietnam, How He Got Into Racing

Bryan Nolen

On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Jared Haas to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nolen also airs an interview Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins conducted with Al Niece from Niece Motorsports.

Nolen and Haas then talk about Chase Elliott getting suspended, Corey LaJoie‘s opportunity and give their picks for World Wide Technology Raceway.

About the author

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

