On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Jared Haas to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Nolen also airs an interview Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins conducted with Al Niece from Niece Motorsports.
Nolen and Haas then talk about Chase Elliott getting suspended, Corey LaJoie‘s opportunity and give their picks for World Wide Technology Raceway.
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com.
