Ryan Blaney broke his 59-race winless streak by leading 164 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Brad Keselowski is looking to break his 76-race winless streak. Has RFK Racing improved enough from last year to this year so that Keselowski can finally break through to victory lane?
Also, Jared Haas looks at the up-and-down day of Stewart-Haas Racing and why there were comers and goers during the Coca-Cola 600.
Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
Brad gets a pass for now; his story is a work in progress. I hope it all works out. Blaney has been in the best equipment for a long time, and the results really are not there in any metric of consistency. Brad is a proven champ. Hopefully his organization can get him another Cup trophy.