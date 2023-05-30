Entry List: 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300

There are 36 cars entered for this Sunday’s (June 4) NASCAR Cup Series race, the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

With 36 entered, all will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

NASCAR announced May 30 that Chase Elliott has been suspended for one race following a crash with Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway. A replacement for Elliott in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 has not yet been named.

Todd Gilliland will be back behind the wheel of the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports after driving the No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing at Charlotte.

JJ Yeley will switch Rick Ware Racing cars and drive the No. 51 after being in the No. 15 for Charlotte.

Gray Gaulding will make his first Cup start of the season in that No. 15. Gaulding has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023 for SS-Green Light Racing.

Coverage for the Enjoy Illinois 300 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 4. Catch all the action live on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

