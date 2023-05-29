Justin Allgaier Brings JR Motorsports its 1st Win of 2023

After three postponements and multiple red flags, the Alsco Uniforms 300 finally concluded. Justin Allgaier beat the odds at Charlotte Motor Speedway, to grab the 21st victory of his career. This is JR Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the year, as the team has struggled to find victory lane in 2023 after a landslide 2022 season.

“Just cannot say enough about Jim Pohlman, everybody on this seven team.” Allgaier said in his post-race interview to the patriotic chanting of the crowd, “Lack of speed this year, we’ve battled and tonight was kind of the opposite, we had to go slow to go fast.”

The win came after reigning series champion Ty Gibbs swept both stages and then had to take a trip back down pit road to re-apply lugnuts. Allgaier passed John Hunter Nemechek with 65 laps to go and had to battle Nemecheck bearing down hard behind him throughout the final stage.

This was all while Allgaier conserved fuel and traded the lead with Nemechek, which ultimately worked in Allgaier’s favor when with 33 to go, he was given the all-clear to pass Nemechek for the last time. By the end, Allgaier had increased his lead by over a second.

Behind them in third and fourth were Cole Custer and Austin Hill, who ran well in the top five throughout the day. Finishing fifth was Gibbs, rebounding after his pit-road hiccup.

Carson Hocevar also managed to bring the heat behind them, running in the top five until heading down pit road with seven laps to go.

Next weekend, the Xfinity Series journeys to the west coast for the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. The event will take place Saturday, June 3, and will be broadcast live at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article