RFK Partners With BlueForge Alliance for 10 Races in 2023

RFK Racing has a new sponsorship deal with BlueForge Alliances, the team announced May 28.

The United States Navy partner will have 10 primaries carried by the RFK cars in 2023 before increasing to 18 in 2024.

Through the partnership, BlueForge will promote SIB careers through the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base Program, which will be featured on the cars via BuildSubmarines.com.

“I’m proud to support a cause of such vital significance to our country with this new partnership,” RFK driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski said in a team release. “The synergies between a NASCAR team and our military’s needs to stay on track fast are countless. We hope to inspire the workforce of the next generation across the country when they see RFK race and hear our message.”

Keselowski will debut BuildSubmarines.com on his No. 6 Ford at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16. The sponsor will also make its primary debut for Chris Buescher‘s No. 17 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3.

Other races where BuildSubmarines.com will serve as the primary include Richmond Raceway, Watkins Glen International, Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Both RFK drivers are in position to make the playoffs, as Keselowski sits in eighth in the point standings with three top fives and six top 10s. Buescher sits 13th with two top fives and five top 10s.

