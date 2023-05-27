Charlotte Xfinity Race Postponed to Monday, Cup Qualifying Canceled

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed due to rain, NASCAR announced May 27.

Consistent rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway has washed out the day of festivities at the track.

The Xfinity race at the track can now be seen on Monday (May 29) at noon ET on FOX Sports 1.

In addition, NASCAR Cup Series qualifying has been canceled, with the lineup set by the rulebook. William Byron will start from the pole, with Kevin Harvick on the outside of the front row.

The Coca-Cola 600 is still set for its planned Sunday (May 28) start time of 6 p.m. ET via FOX.

