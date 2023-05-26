Justin Allgaier Claims Charlotte Xfinity Pole

Justin Allgaier will start from the pole for Saturday’s (May 27) NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Allgaier’s No. 7 for JR Motorsports turned the quickest time at a speed 181.172 mph.

It’s Allgaier’s first pole of 2023.

John Hunter Nemechek joins Allgaier on the front row, while Nemechek’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs starts third in his second series start of the year.

Cole Custer and Brandon Jones round out the top five.

Kyle Busch, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Jeb Burton and Chandler Smith complete the top 10.

With 40 cars entered, two failed to qualify: CJ McLaughlin and Timmy Hill.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will be held on Saturday, May 27, at noon ET. TV coverage is via FOX Sports 1.

