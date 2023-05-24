Alex Bowman Returning at Charlotte

Alex Bowman will return to the seat of his No. 48 in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports announced May 24.

Bowman has missed the past three points races and the All-Star Race due to a compression fracture in his back he suffered in a sprint car race on April 25.

“It’s a boost for all of us to have Alex return to the No. 48 car this weekend at our home track,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said in a team release. “He’s still 17th in points, which says a lot about how well the team performed at the start of the year. Alex has worked hard to rehab the injury and come back strong, and I look for him to continue having a championship-caliber season.”

Bowman sits just one spot off the playoff cut line, five points behind. In 10 starts, he has the highest average finish among Cup drivers with a 10.3 average.

Josh Berry filled in for the Tucson, Ariz., native during his absence, with a 10th-place showing at Dover Motor Speedway, as well as winning the All-Star Open.

HMS said that Bowman completed an approved medical evaluation test at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 23 for 170 laps.

He has been granted a medical waiver to remain eligible for the playoffs.

In 10 starts this season, Bowman has earned three top fives and six top 10s.

Bowman returns to the track this Sunday, May 28 at 6 p.m. ET for the Coca-Cola 600, with coverage on FOX.

