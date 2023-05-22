Stefan Wilson En Route to Hospital After Indy 500 Practice Crash

Stefan Wilson is en route to an Indianapolis hospital after a hard crash during Monday’s (May 22) practice session for the upcoming Indianapolis 500.



Wilson was running in a pack of cars during practice when the field began to check up. Wilson slowed accordingly and was hit from behind by Katherine Legge. The two cars made heavy contact with the turn 1 wall, with Legge’s car lifting partially into the air while Wilson struck the wall nose first.

Wilson’s car slid to a stop at the entry of turn 2 while Legge slammed right-side first into the turn 2 wall and rode against the SAFER barrier a further few hundred feet.

Katherine Legge didn't see the field checking up and runs into the back of Stef Wilson.



This is the first accident of the month. #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/u4u8QjLQ3b — BrakeHard (@BrakeHardBlog) May 22, 2023

“The cars in front were all checking up,” Legge told NBC after leaving the infield care center. “I lifted as much as I could and downshift, hit the brakes, but it wasn’t enough as they were checking up. So, went into the back of Stefan [Wilson] and we both ended up in the wall.”

The AMR safety team was still attending to Wilson when Legge exited her car, and the 33-year-old Briton – younger brother of the late Justin Wilson – was eventually loaded onto a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance after being extracted from his car.

IndyCar medical chief Julia Vaizer later confirmed that Wilson would receive advanced imaging tests at the hospital. Dr Vaizer also confirmed that Wilson was in “good spirits.”

Wilson was awake and alert after being removed from the car and gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was lifted aboard the ambulance.

The driver of the No. 24 entry has made four previous Indy 500 attempts, with a best finish of 15th in 2018.

This is an ongoing development and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article