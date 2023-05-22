Stefan Wilson Out of Indy 500 After Practice Crash

Stefan Wilson will not race in the Indianapolis 500 after a May 22 practice crash, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announced Monday.

Wilson is bowing out from the race follows an injury suffered during a hard crash in turn 1 of Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing driver Katherine Legge.

After the accident, Wilson was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. There, doctors disclosed that Wilson suffered a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae and is still in the hospital for further tests and observation.

The driver from Sheffield, England, qualified for his fourth Indy 500 this weekend and was set to roll off 25th.

Dreyer & Reinbold said via a spokesperson that it has not yet decided on a replacement driver.

