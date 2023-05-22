Entry List: 2023 North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is scheduled for another clash in North Carolina as the trucks head into Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Thirty-six trucks are entered, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

The No. 1 for TRICON Garage is listed but currently without a driver.

Matt Mills takes over for the No. 20 for Young’s Motorsports after Kaden Honeycutt wheeled the truck the past two races, including a top 10 at Darlington Raceway.

AM Racing enters its No. 22 for Mason Maggio; Josh Williams drove the truck at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ryan Vargas returns with On Point Motorsports in its No. 30 Toyota Tundra. Chris Hacker piloted the truck at North Wilkesboro.

After multiple races away, Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 34 is back on track with Keith McGee driving.

Bayley Currey returns to the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports after NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain wheeled the Chevrolet Silverado the past few weeks.

Armani Williams will drive the No. 46 this weekend for G2G Racing. The Toyota caught fire in last week’s practice with Akinori Ogata driving the truck.

Jack Wood is in the No. 51 for Kyle Busch Motorsports for the first time since his start at Texas Motor Speedway this year.

Tyler Hill will jump in for his brother Timmy Hill in the family’s No. 56 this weekend.

After skipping North Wilkesboro, the part-time No. 90 is back with Justin Carroll.

The Truck Series will race at Charlotte on Friday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

