Kyle Larson flat-out dominated NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Cup Series’ 2023 All-Star Race, coming away with his third win in the event in the last five years.

Adam Cheek and Wyatt Watson discuss the series’ return to the historic track, the lackluster race and what NASCAR can further do to fix the way the Next Gen car takes to short tracks.

